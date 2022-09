ইরানের তৈরি আত্মঘাতী ড্রোন ইউক্রেনীয় বাহিনীর আতঙ্ক হয়ে উঠেছে! 

#Ukraine: In the first credible sighting of Iranian drones in use by Russian forces, here we see the remains of a HESA Shahed-136 loitering munition (or a design based on it), which is made in Iran. From the appearance, it seems it likely detonated.



