পুলিশের ডিএসপি শাহিন আফ্রিদি, গ্রেপ্তার হতে প্রস্তুত পাকিস্তানি নেটিজেনরা! 

It was an absolute honour for myself on appointment as Goodwill Ambassador for @KP_Police1 from IGP(KP). I'd also like to send my gratitude to the rest of Pakistan forces as well for keeping our homeland safe and sound. Thank you and Pakistan Zindabad!🙏 https://t.co/ZfBMpKUTAi— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) July 4, 2022