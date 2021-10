যে জুয়াড়ির ছোঁয়ায় দেনাগ্রস্ত ক্লাব থেকে ২৫৭০ কোটি টাকার সম্পদে পরিণত হলো ব্রেন্টফোর্ড

7) When Matthew Benham provided the $700,000 loan, he had the option to purchase the club should the fans choose not to repay the loan.



In 2012, the fans declined & Benham became the owner of his childhood team.



The interesting part?



He decided to play "Moneyball." pic.twitter.com/nukU4E5WNn— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) June 3, 2021