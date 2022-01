বাংলাদেশের কথা মনে রেখে নিউ ইয়র্কের সিটি কাউন্সিলে যেভাবে শপথ নিলেন শাহানা 

Today I was officially sworn in as the NYC Council Member for the 39th District. To represent the community that raised me is a dream come true.



I'm bringing my whole self and Brooklyn grit to the seat—the people of the 39th have my back and I have theirs.



Let's get to work! 🦾 pic.twitter.com/IhQdhgCkLw— Shahana Hanif 🦾 (@ShahanaFromBK) December 28, 2021