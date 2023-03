এখনও জলপাই ধরে গ্রিসের ৩০০০ বছর পুরনো এই জলপাই গাছে! 

The at least 2,000 year old olive tree of Vouves,on the island of Crete,still bears olives. The tree stood here when Rome burned in AD64, and Pompeii was buried under a thick carpet of volcanic ash in AD79. Cemeteries from the Geometric Period (900-700 BC) were discovered nearby. pic.twitter.com/yVsLqfKPwe— Ticia Verveer (@ticiaverveer) May 6, 2018