Without FDI, foreign market access difficult

Analysis

Dr MA Razzaque
04 August, 2021, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 11:02 pm

Related News

Without FDI, foreign market access difficult

Take Vietnam that used to share the same position in export as Bangladesh in 1990. But the country now registers $260 billion export while Bangladesh still hovers around the $40 billion mark

Dr MA Razzaque
04 August, 2021, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 11:02 pm
Without FDI, foreign market access difficult

Countries that managed to boost their exports rapidly, such as Hong Kong, China and Vietnam, had strong support from foreign direct investment (FDI). Without FDI, access to foreign markets is difficult.

Take Vietnam that used to share the same position in export as Bangladesh in 1990. But the country now registers $260 billion export while Bangladesh still hovers around the $40 billion mark.

It is not only manufacturing but remaining connected to branding and supply chain too is most required. FDI makes it easier to exchange technology, increase efficiency as well as engage in branding and supply chains – which Vietnam has done successfully as Bangladesh falls behind.

If we cannot attract foreign investments, we will not be able to diversify our export basket that eventually will lead us to low export performances.

As the domestic market of Bangladesh grows day by day, the size of the local industry is also burgeoning. The industry is getting some sort of incentives by the government's high import duty. But incentives for exports are much less compared to the protective measures for domestic production. We need the tariff policies rationalised.

Besides, there are questions about the quality of the locally manufactured items. Products with such quality would not help increase the export volume. It is easy to sell a product abroad if it can maintain a standard in the domestic market. But we have differentiated the quality for local and international markets which is not the proper way to boost exports.

Besides, to enhance trade relations with other countries, emphasis should be laid on enhancing regional trade relations and facilitating trade within the country.

Dr MA Razzaque is the chairman of Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID)

 

Top News

FDI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

7h | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

7h | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

1d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house

6
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August