SWIFT off? Not so easy

Analysis

TBS ANALYSIS
27 February, 2022, 12:10 am
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 12:32 am

Related News

SWIFT off? Not so easy

TBS ANALYSIS
27 February, 2022, 12:10 am
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 12:32 am

Russia is not Iran. That reality has hit the West hard in the face as Putin attacks Ukraine.

The US and its allies had slapped a raft of sanctions on Russia following its invasion. But they have refrained from using the ultimate 'Chakram' – the SWIFT, the messaging network that the world uses to complete foreign transactions. If barred from SWIFT, Russia would face insurmountable difficulties in foreign transactions. Or would it?

SWIFT is supposed to be an independent organisation based in Brussels. Founded in 1973, it is a member-owned cooperative that connects over 11,000 banks and organisations in more than 200 countries. One of the members of its governing body is Russia as well.

So a country that is disconnected from this web of network is simply a lost case as it happened with Iran or North Korea.

In 2019, SWIFT cut off access for nearly all Iranian banks at the insistence of the US. As a result, Iran's oil exports plunged from around 2.5 million barrels per day in 2011 to around one million barrels per day by 2014. Its total exports also plunged sharply, causing immense financial strains for the country.

That the US can always wield SWIFT as a weapon of mass destruction (although SWIFT had rarely banned countries) was always a concern for other aspiring powers like Russia and China. And so both countries have been trying to develop their own messaging network.

China thinks big with its CIPS, a cross-border transaction system. Compared to SWIFT's 11,000 plus members, it is connected to a piffling 80 plus members. Nevertheless, its transactions last year amounted to $50 billion, just one-eighth of SWIFT's.

Russia, also wary of American sanctions, has developed its System for Transfer of Financial Messages (SPFS) for cross-border transactions. When hit by US sanction, Iran had hooked on to the SPFS.

Later the Kremlin had announced plans to develop a joint financial messaging and clearing system with China to hook on to numerous international banks to deter the threat of Western economic sanctions.

So all these factors were considered when the US and its allies refrained from going for SWIFT embargo that other than cutting Russia from international finance could lead to massive capital flight and currency collapse.

Cut off from SWIFT, Russia would have switched to its own SPFS. And street smart Russia would certainly now invest more in making the transaction network robust. So the SWIFT ban would have limited impact.  

Moreover, as we said in the beginning, Russia is not Iran or North Korea. Russia's economy powered mainly by its gas is greatly vaster than Iran's. For example, Germany relies on Gazprom gas for 50 percent of its energy production. Other European countries also heavily depend on Russian gas to the extent of 35 percent of their total demand.

Moreover, European companies have big investments in Russia. For example, various German firms, such as electric utility company E.ON, also own shares in Gazprom. So any run on ruble would hurt Europe as well.

As such a transaction disruption would hurt the West as much as Russia. And so, SWIFT off is not an option.

Top News

SWIFT / Russia / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Playful Golden Plovers. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Golden Plover: A golden yield of the haor basin

11h | Panorama
A damaged residential building is seen in Ukraine&#039;s capital Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin’s war is the West’s biggest test since World War II

13h | Panorama
A family getting registered at Alok Nibash as they arrive in Dhaka for cancer treatment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alok Nibash: A ray of light for the cancer patients

14h | Panorama
Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

15h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Nobody fights for Ukraine

Nobody fights for Ukraine

3h | Videos
English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

6h | Videos
Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

6h | Videos
Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused