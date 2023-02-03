Raising tax-GDP ratio, withdrawing exemptions tough now

Analysis

Dr Muhammad Abdul Mazid
03 February, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 11:08 pm

Related News

Raising tax-GDP ratio, withdrawing exemptions tough now

Dr Muhammad Abdul Mazid
03 February, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 11:08 pm
Muhammad Abdul Mazid, Former chairman, National Board of Revenue. TBS Sketch
Muhammad Abdul Mazid, Former chairman, National Board of Revenue. TBS Sketch

Almost all of the IMF's tax reform proposals, given as a condition for getting $4.7 billion in loans, are crucial.

Proposals for formulating a risk management unit in the customs and VAT departments, developing a medium-term revenue strategy, strengthening of information sharing system among the customs, tax, and VAT departments in auditing activities, automating tax administration, increasing tax collection at source, enacting modern customs and laws, automating income tax, increasing the tax base, reforming revenue administration, increasing tax-GDP ratio, and reducing tax exemptions are not new. We have long been talking about these reforms.

This time, the biggest condition that the IMF has given with respect to the revenue sector is that an additional tax to the tune of 0.5% of the gross domestic product (GDP) should be collected in the next financial year. In the fiscals 2023-24 and 2024-25, customs and tax collection should be increased at the rate of 0.5% of the GDP. And in the fiscal 2025-26, the tax-to-GDP ratio should increase by 7.7%.

Bangladesh has to decide on a strategy to increase tax collection. The IMF has promised technical assistance in this regard.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Bangladesh's tax-GDP ratio currently stands at 9.3%. A few years back, it was more than 10%. The tax-GDP ratio has declined due to the rapid growth in GDP on the back of various mega projects of the government and tax holidays in various sectors. Bangladesh will not be able to get out of these two situations very easily.

As it is in the development phase, Bangladesh has to take up more new projects that will increase the size of its GDP. But, growth in tax collection will not be possible at the same rate.

Amid the global economic slowdown caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, the tax holiday benefits given to various sectors may not be withdrawn. Tariff rates will also gradually decrease due to import tariff rationalisation after the country's graduation from the LDC status as per WTO terms.

Another challenge ahead of the government in the current financial year is the ensuing national elections. At this time, the government will not decide to tax people at a higher rate or withdraw all benefits. As a result, full implementation of the IMF conditions concerning the tax-GDP ratio and tax exemptions will not be possible at this time.

Dr Muhammad Abdul Mazid, former chairman of NBR, shared his take on the IMF reform conditions as he spoke with TBS Senior Reporter Abbas Uddin Noyon.

Top News

tax-GDP ratio / Tax exemption

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBS

What makes India's billionaires' support special for Adani

12h | Panorama
Photo: Rejaul Hafiz Rahi

A jackal farewell

13h | Earth
The trio spearheading the revival of book cover designs

The trio spearheading the revival of book cover designs

14h | Panorama
Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

1d | TBS Round Table
Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

1d | TBS Entertainment
Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

1d | TBS Current Affairs
What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane