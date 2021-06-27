Premier Bank well ahead of SME loan target

Analysis

Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin
27 June, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 06:20 pm

Related News

Premier Bank well ahead of SME loan target

To remove problems of SMEs in getting loan, the process of issuing trade licence to small businesses must be simplified and digitized.

Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin
27 June, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 06:20 pm
Premier Bank well ahead of SME loan target

Up to December 2020, total loan and advance stood at Tk 10,50,562.96 crore, of which SME loan accounted for Tk2,06,803.64 crore or 19.69% of the total loan disbursed.

The target set by Bangladesh Bank was 21% for 2020, which is 25% for 2024. SME loan accounted 29% of Premier Bank's total loan in 2020, which means the bank exceeded the target for 2024 four years ahead.

As per the instructions of the central bank, commercial banks are supposed to disburse minimum 40% of their SME loans to manufacturing units, 25% to service and maximum 35% to trading units. 

The achievements of all banks and financial institutions were 39%, 20.55% and 40.35% respectively, whereas Premier Bank's performance was 45.89%, 22.85% and 31.26% in 2020, according to Bangladesh Bank dada.  

The numbers show Premier Bank not only exceeded the targets, but also maintained its strong position in various categories of SME financing. Premier Bank believes there is no alternative to financing the SMEs for creating jobs, reducing poverty and achieving a sustainable economic growth. 

M Reazul Karim. TBS Sketch
M Reazul Karim. TBS Sketch

To remove problems of SMEs in getting loan, the process of issuing trade licence to small businesses must be simplified and digitized. At present, union parishads, municipalities and city corporations issue trade licences. But these local government offices do not maintain proper data of the businesses. 

Here, SME Foundation can play a bigger role in the process in cooperation with the A2i Project of the Prime Minister's Office. Entrepreneurs also need skill training for better quality products and wider market.

"Premier Bank Limited always prefers banking beyond traditional one and is striving to be a bank of common people. With
this view in the back of our mind, we have given focus on MSME business and been able to achieve all MSME business targets set by the Bangladesh Bank in 2020," said M. Reazul Karim, FCMA, Managing Director and CEO of the Premier Bank Limited. 

So the celebration of World MSME Day-2021 holds immense pleasure for Premier family, he added.

 

Supplement

SME / Premier Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

23h | Videos
TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

23h | Videos
TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery