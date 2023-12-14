'The market economy has given birth to market politics'

Analysis

Mujahidul Islam Selim
14 December, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 08:53 am

Related News

'The market economy has given birth to market politics'

Mujahidul Islam Selim
14 December, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 08:53 am
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

MPs gaining so much wealth means that the market economy has given birth to market politics. Everything is bought and sold from the perspective of profit and loss. 

People are saying Member of Parliament (MP) and Minister positions are the most profitable business. As it is an easy way to make money, people want to get a nomination to become an MP. 

During his famous speech in 1971, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman said, "I do not want  premiership; I want to establish people's rights." But this has since changed. Now it is more like "I do not want to establish people's rights, I want power." 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

I am a freedom fighter and during the Liberation War, there were liberated areas where there was no plundering, corruption or bribery during those times. We have to have another uprising like the Liberation War, with the support of the common people, to put an end to such a situation. 

Watchdogs like the Anti-Corruption Commission sometimes summon one or two ruling party members to show that it is working against corruption. 

A few days ago, a minister said that the syndicates should not be touched because it would ultimately make the situation worse. This is indirect support. There are many such examples of anomalies. 

For plunderers, now is a very favourable situation. There is a competition going on between the opposing political parties to encourage domestic and foreign plunderers. The meaning of good governance for plunderers is different from what it means for others. 

MPs multiplying their wealth are examples of plunder. It is not possible to have so many assets in an honest way. We want this plunder to stop. 

Bangladesh / wealth / Wealth Gap

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

1h | Panorama
The consortium organises various teaching programs for junior doctors to stimulate lateral thinking. Photo: Courtesy

Planetary Health Academia: Border is not a barrier for these Bangladeshi-origin physicians

1h | Panorama
Photo: YRF Entertainment

The Railway Men: Tales from a tragedy about individuals thwarting a catastrophe  

14h | Features
Employees need to be recognised for their work, they need to be backed up with necessary resources to do their jobs properly, and a good work environment is a must if you want to motivate them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How (not) to motivate your employees

17h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Netflix Users spent 812mn hours watching The Night Agent

Netflix Users spent 812mn hours watching The Night Agent

11h | TBS Entertainment
ICC unhappy with Mirpur’s wicket

ICC unhappy with Mirpur’s wicket

12h | TBS SPORTS
CP-2 terminal will increase greenhouse emissions by 20 times

CP-2 terminal will increase greenhouse emissions by 20 times

14h | TBS World
Recession has hit the Bangladesh as well

Recession has hit the Bangladesh as well

15h | TBS Economy