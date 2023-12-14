MPs gaining so much wealth means that the market economy has given birth to market politics. Everything is bought and sold from the perspective of profit and loss.

People are saying Member of Parliament (MP) and Minister positions are the most profitable business. As it is an easy way to make money, people want to get a nomination to become an MP.

During his famous speech in 1971, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman said, "I do not want premiership; I want to establish people's rights." But this has since changed. Now it is more like "I do not want to establish people's rights, I want power."

I am a freedom fighter and during the Liberation War, there were liberated areas where there was no plundering, corruption or bribery during those times. We have to have another uprising like the Liberation War, with the support of the common people, to put an end to such a situation.

Watchdogs like the Anti-Corruption Commission sometimes summon one or two ruling party members to show that it is working against corruption.

A few days ago, a minister said that the syndicates should not be touched because it would ultimately make the situation worse. This is indirect support. There are many such examples of anomalies.

For plunderers, now is a very favourable situation. There is a competition going on between the opposing political parties to encourage domestic and foreign plunderers. The meaning of good governance for plunderers is different from what it means for others.

MPs multiplying their wealth are examples of plunder. It is not possible to have so many assets in an honest way. We want this plunder to stop.