How Sri Lanka landed in a political and economic crisis and what it means

Analysis

Niluksi Koswanage, Bloomberg
05 April, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 07:55 pm

Related News

How Sri Lanka landed in a political and economic crisis and what it means

The political turmoil is complicating efforts to manage the island's foreign exchange crisis and secure more funds to keep its tourism-reliant economy running

Niluksi Koswanage, Bloomberg
05 April, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 07:55 pm
Protesters during a demonstration outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa&#039;s home in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on March 31.Photographer: Ishara Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Protesters during a demonstration outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's home in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on March 31.Photographer: Ishara Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg

Sri Lanka's street protests over soaring inflation and lengthy power cuts have shaken President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's hold on power, with government ministers resigning while the opposition called for fresh elections in the South Asian nation. The political turmoil is complicating efforts to manage the island's foreign exchange crisis and secure more funds to keep its tourism-reliant economy running, having already been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

1. How did the crisis start?

Rajapaksa carried out populist tax cuts in late 2019, reducing revenues just months before the pandemic devastated the economy, with international flights grounded and successive lockdowns ordered. Remittances from overseas Sri Lankan workers dried up as well as many lost their jobs. With foreign-exchange earnings plunging, Sri Lanka struggled to manage its external debt, which had grown in part due to loans from China to fund ambitious infrastructure projects. Even though Sri Lanka has received credit lines from neighbors like India, it has been unable to regularly pay for imports of fuel and essential foods. Making matters worse was Rajapaksa's pivot last year to organic farming with a ban on chemical fertilizers that triggered farmer protests and saw production of critical tea and rice crops decline. 

2. What's happening to the economy? 

The $81 billion economy is under severe pressure, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine raising global oil prices. Sri Lanka's growth is slow and inflation is at multiyear highs. The authorities have since raised interest rates, devalued the local currency and placed curbs on non-essential imports. But with a meager $2 billion in foreign exchange reserves and $7 billion in debt payments due this year, restoring the country's economic health remains an uphill battle. Consumer prices rose nearly 19% in March from a year earlier, the fastest rate in Asia, after a 15% jump in February. 

3. Why are people protesting?

Sri Lankans, who voted Rajapaksa into the presidency three years ago, are finding themselves in increasingly difficult living conditions. Households and businesses have endured daily power cuts since March, with the duration stretching to 13 hours in April, as the government struggles to pay for energy supplies. There are long lines at gasoline filling stations and daily shortages of essential food items, which if available, are becoming prohibitively expensive. On March 31, protesters clashed with police outside Rajapaksa's private home after a crowd surged past the barricades, screaming for him to step down.

4. How has the government responded?

Rajapaksa, who usually reacts with issuing extraordinary gazettes late at night, declared an emergency and imposed a weekend curfew through April 3. The government also restricted access to social media platforms including YouTube, WhatsApp and Facebook for about 13 hours, a move it said was needed to preserve social order. Critics said it was to prevent the protests from spreading. Demonstrations continued despite the curfew as Sri Lankans kept chanting "Gota go home," which became a trending hashtag on Twitter. Rajapaksa, who holds sweeping executive powers based on a 2020 constitutional amendment, has reached out to the opposition with an offer to work together to resolve the crises. Opposition leaders were instead talking about holding fresh elections and repealing the amendment. 

5. What's the bigger picture?

The country, off India's southern tip, has struggled with conflict since gaining independence from Britain in 1948. Civil war between the Sinhalese-dominated government and the separatist Liberation Tigers of Tamil Elam went on for decades and killed 100,000 people. The war ended in 2009 with a government victory -- and allegations of human rights violations on both sides. There was a lull in violence until the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide bombing attacks, which killed more than 200 people and the government blamed on a little-known Islamic group. Rajapaksa, a former military officer whom many voters view as a hero of the civil war, was elected president months later. Sri Lanka has also become a battleground in which China and India compete for influence. Rajapaksa and his family members in government have shifted the country closer to Beijing. However with approaching maturities and interest repayments keeping policy makers on their toes, Sri Lanka has reached out to India for economic aid. Investors are also watching to see if Sri Lanka will follow through with talks with the International Monetary Fund for an aid package. The Rajapaksa government has had a deep-seated reluctance to ask for IMF help since it can involve unpopular austerity measures.

— With assistance by Ruchi Bhatia

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg and is published by special syndication arrangement.

Top News / World+Biz

Sri Lanka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

8h | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

8h | Habitat
Women&#039;s activist organisation Naripokkho formed a human chain and demanded immediate arrest and trial of constable Nazmul Tareq on 3 April. Photo: PR

A teep and the art of telling women what not to wear

9h | Panorama
There is a casual sitting area on the floor and a thin L-shaped waterway around it. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dzable Studio: Bringing nature inside to create peace of mind

9h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

History of the bindi

History of the bindi

10h | Videos
Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

11h | Videos
Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

11h | Videos
Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

3
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

6
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?