Extreme weather may foster political, food crises

Prof Md Saidur Rahman
23 July, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 10:41 pm

A special trait of Bangladeshis is that the politics here is dependent on food. Any scarcity of food will result in an increase in social tension

Prof Md Saidur Rahman. TBS Sketch
Prof Md Saidur Rahman. TBS Sketch

Currently, countries like ours are witnessing extreme temperatures, which may continue to rise for another two months.

If that happens, our usual cropping pattern or crop production might be greatly hampered.

We were able to tackle the Covid-19 situation mainly because our agriculture production was good. We did not have to face any bad situations. But the way the climate is changing, there is a serious possibility that we will face crop loss. 

If that happens, it will be a big shock to our economy, which will ultimately affect our food basket.

We will have to cut down on our food basket. For instance, if the rice price rises from Tk80 to Tk180, we will have to reduce our food intake.  

In my opinion, the extreme weather that is being observed is undoubtedly a matter to be feared. Focusing on that, we will have to ensure that our agricultural production does not face any loss. We should make future plans for that. Issues like what kind of crops we will need to produce and how much, and will we need support for it if such deterioration occurs, need to be sorted out at the government level.

A special trait of Bangladeshis is that the politics here is dependent on food. Any scarcity of food will result in an increase in social tension.

By focusing on the ongoing climate change, we should give it as much attention as we can, and take as many measures as possible in all areas for our food production right now in a planned way.

Otherwise, we might see a serious food shortage that may give rise to political instability, which in turn might make our whole economy vulnerable.

We should start thinking about our food production, stocks, and imports from now. The government should focus on areas that will help farmers to increase their production and incentivise them. 

In addition, we will have to save the flood victims of Sunamganj. The government should provide support for their losses so that they can turn their fortunes around.

Prof Md Saidur Rahman, Department of Agricultural Economics, Bangladesh Agricultural University.

