At the end of every road there are opportunities

Analysis

Rizwan Rahman
25 November, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 10:20 pm

Related News

At the end of every road there are opportunities

Rizwan Rahman
25 November, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 10:20 pm
At the end of every road there are opportunities

This is a great milestone achievement. We would like to thank the government for its persistent efforts for the development of Bangladesh in the last decade and so on. Whenever we talk about challenges, at the end of every road there are opportunities.

At the same time, inclusion of the private sector for the graduation in all courses of consultation related to post-graduation is very essential. Of course the government has already been engaging with the private sector. 

The Dhaka Chamber has been the most active trade association. In 2021, we have had several dialogues, focused group discussions, seminars and conferences related to risk regarding LDC graduation.

Besides, the DCCI is one of the members of the prime minister's national committee for implementation of the LDC graduation.

We will have some challenges in the coming days in export regarding the tariff facility for readymade garments and extension of the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) for the pharmaceuticals sector. We should put emphasis on those issues in negotiation.

At the same time, we have to focus on export diversifications – products and market diversification – as the prime minister has been prioritising those issues.

We have to facilitate and incentivise six emerging sectors – jute textiles, pharmaceuticals, plastic, footwear, leather and ICT, just like the apparel sector which has established "Made in Bangladesh" as a global brand.

In the 50 years of independence, today Bangladesh has earned about $38 billion from the garment sector. If we facilitate the emerging sectors by allocating lands and ensuring uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas, they would be able to bring such foreign earnings.

We have to strengthen the local industries to attract more foreign direct investment, as foreign investors observe the situation of local industries. We hope that if we provide the same facilities to local industries, that will help us convert LDC graduation related challenges into opportunities.

Rizwan Rahman, president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Economy / Top News

LDC graduation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Hinduja brothers, clockwise from left, Ashok, Prakash, Gopichand and Srichand in Mumbai in 2011. Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire family feud puts a century-old business empire in jeopardy

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

12h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

13h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

4h | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

4h | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

1d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?