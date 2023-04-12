Economy's vulnerabilities a major challenge

Analysis

Saleh Uddin Ahmed
12 April, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 10:35 pm

Related News

Economy's vulnerabilities a major challenge

Saleh Uddin Ahmed
12 April, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 10:35 pm
Dr Salehuddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Dr Salehuddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

When the overall economic activities are on track, employment increases a little and the poverty rate also goes down a bit. Besides, thanks to the improvement in transportation and communication infrastructures, businesses especially in the transportation system of agricultural products have gained momentum. In short, poverty rates have decreased in recent times due to increased accessibility.

But the problem is the number of non-poor people who are very close to the poverty line in our country is very high. When there is a crisis, all these people go below the poverty line. It is a big problem that this number of vulnerable people is not taken into account while calculating our poverty rates.

Addressing the vulnerability of the economy has become a major challenge. At the same time, new challenges are rising due to the increasing rate of discrimination.

A decrease in the poverty rate means the economic situation of some people has somewhat improved. They could not eat regular food before, but now they can. Their caloric intake has gone to a certain level as they can eat the necessary food.

Overall the standard of living of this class has not improved much. There is also no room for complacency when it comes to the data on the reduction of poverty rates.

A large part of the GDP growth is going into the hands of an influential group including the wealthy. To ensure sustainable development, growth also needs a balanced structure. This is not possible without major changes in economic strategy.

To increase the contribution of the poor and middle class to the economy, their productivity must increase. Ensuring appropriate education and skills will increase their productivity as well as income when young people enter the labour market.

And to ensure this, the government should increase its investment in the education, health and human resource development sectors. But the problem is the government's investments in our education and health sectors have been much less than the requirement for decades.

TBS Senior Reporter Jahidul Islam interviewed Dr Salehuddin Ahmed over the phone.

Economy / Top News

Economy / inequality

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

9h | Health
Fremo - A Farming Robot. Photo: Curtesy

Team Atlas: Building robots to solve practical problems

12h | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury: The doctor with a heart of a warrior

23h | Obituary
Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

3h | TBS Entertainment
Journey of a revolutionary ends

Journey of a revolutionary ends

6h | TBS Today
TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

11h | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format