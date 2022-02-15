EC formation: In search of 'angels'

Now we know the names of 322 people that were proposed by different political parties, organisations and individuals for the offices of chief election commissioner and four election commissioners.

The names were sent to the Cabinet Division in response to an open invitation made by the search committee formed to prepare a list of 10 people – two against each of the posts – to form the new Election Commission that will organise and conduct the next parliamentary election at the end of next year.

Publishing the proposed names is a praiseworthy move by the search committee. It sets a good example, deviating from the practices of the previous two search committees formed in 2013 and 2017.

This is another positive sign, undoubtedly, following the enactment of the EC formation law.

And it is expected that the search committee will also publish the names of the 10-person panel to be sent to the president for the appointments.

Making the proposed names public can contribute to making the appointment process transparent, reducing the possibility of controversy over the formation of the new EC.

If the new EC is free from controversy over its birth, this will also reduce people's high scepticism about the system's ability to hold a good election.

If it is so, this will have a positive impact on the upcoming EC to begin preparations for the challenging work to hold a participatory and fair parliamentary election.

A few names on the list published on Monday on the Cabinet Division website are somewhat inspiring.

They are well known in the society for having a clean image for their integrity and professionalism they have demonstrated in their career in various fields such as judiciary, defence and public administration.

If five of them are appointed to form the EC, they are capable of making a difference with their efforts to salvage the sinking ship of the elections.

But there are some pertinent questions.

Have these eminent individuals given consent to the proposers who sent their names to the search committee for consideration?

One distinguished person told me on Tuesday that he did not know his name was sent to the search committee as nobody had consulted with him beforehand.

This time, it is almost certain that appointments to the offices of the EC will not come as a surprise with some names not discussed beforehand.

The last but all important question is: Can some "angels" alone, if appointed, be able to make the difference widely expected by people – given the unhealthy politics of winning elections by any means demonstrated in two general elections held in 2014 and 2018 and subsequent polls to local government bodies?

This time around some events signal something different.

The sudden enactment of the EC formation law made it clear that the party in power changed its political strategy centring the next general election.

The demand for the formation of the law had first been rejected by a few ministers who made it clear that it was not possible to make the law within a short time.

With the demand for a law growing louder by the parties in the talks with the president, the party in power honoured the sentiment. The law has been made hurriedly though, having some deficiencies in it.

Political analysts believe the party in power is well aware of the reality on the ground that it would not be possible to go for another election like the ones in 2014 and 2018. It needs to create an acceptable atmosphere for a free and fair election.

"The role of the international community, particularly western countries, may not be the same as it was on previous two occasions. One western envoy in Dhaka has recently publicly said that they are keeping a watch on the political developments centring the next election," says a political analyst.

Referring to the US sanction on some former RAB officials, he thinks the government feels pressured to some extent and does not want the situation to worsen.

The foreign ministry in a report to the parliamentary standing committee on it on Monday also focused on the situation. "It seems that the USA is consistently putting pressure on Bangladesh on some issues like human rights and the digital security law," reports Bangla daily Prothom Alo, quoting the foreign ministry report.

The ministry also informed the parliamentary body that the government is working to have the sanction withdrawn.

Also, the public perception is that the government this time will keep trying to create a congenial atmosphere as much as possible for a good election, believe political analysts.

And formation of a credible EC is the first step towards that goal.

To have an acceptable EC, the role of the search committee is immensely significant. As of now, the committee is on the right track.

After wrapping up marathon consultations with civil society personalities, the search committee is now set to begin the painstaking task of selecting 10 people from the list of 322.

The rest depends on the prime minister, who will have the final say as to who will be appointed as the CEC and four election commissioners by the president from the list to be sent to him by the search committee.

If morning shows the day, something good can be expected this time.