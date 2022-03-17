A de-globalised future as countries begin onshoring

Analysis

Zaidi Sattar
17 March, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 11:09 pm

Related News

A de-globalised future as countries begin onshoring

Zaidi Sattar
17 March, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 11:09 pm
A de-globalised future as countries begin onshoring

It's a complex question and the situation is still developing. Most analysts are saying that this war will squander the post-Cold War peace dividend. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, global geopolitics gradually moved from a bipolar political order to a more unipolar one. But with this war, we might observe a shift towards the bipolar political order once again.

Since the Cold War, we had not observed an instance of such a large-scale invasion of one European country by another. It appears that this conflict may determine the political order in the coming decades.

In terms of the sanctions, they will have severe economic consequences. Already $630 billion Russian reserves have been frozen, which constitute about 50% of the total Russian reserves. Although the SWIFT sanctions remain confined to a selective set of banks, it appears that harsher sanctions are coming.

Countries may have to think hard about the diversification of sourcing. For instance, automakers, computer makers to all large automated industries require chips. Making chips requires neon gas as well as a metal called palladium. 90% of all neon gas supplied in the US comes from Ukraine. Russia represents nearly 40% of global palladium production. Russia is also the largest global supplier of wheat, and, together with Ukraine, controls one-fourth of the global supply.

Before the invasion of Ukraine, countries were not necessarily concerned about the source of their raw materials and offshoring was a common practice. But now, the world is going to get sort of deglobalised as countries begin onshoring, i.e., procuring their imports of inputs and outputs regionally. The post-war global economy may become more decoupled and more protectionist.

Zaidi Sattar is the chairman of Policy Research Institute

Top News

cold war / Russia-Ukraine conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Selim Raihan, SANEM’s executive director and Dhaka University’s economics professor. Illustration: TBS

‘It will be difficult to capture the reality of inflation without incorporating the changing consumption patterns’

10h | Panorama
Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Do co-curricular activities help you find jobs?

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The importance of getting someone’s name right

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

World's deadliest sniper Wali dies in Ukraine

World's deadliest sniper Wali dies in Ukraine

1h | Videos
Janata Bank celebrates 102nd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

Janata Bank celebrates 102nd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

1h | Videos
Aquascaping: The spirit of nature aquarium

Aquascaping: The spirit of nature aquarium

1h | Videos
Vidya Balan is coming with thriller movie 'JALSHA'

Vidya Balan is coming with thriller movie 'JALSHA'

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

6
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh