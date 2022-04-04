A cultural crisis

Harassment is firstly an intervention to personal freedom. None has any right to interfere with my cultural expression. So, what the police officer did with the woman is an awful injustice. The cop – who was supposed to protect the law and order – violated her rights bestowed in the constitution. This hints at a crisis.

The trifling issue centering the bindi sheds light on the bigger picture and on an increasing communalism in Bangladesh. The harassment took place as we have been unaware of our true cultural identity. I think the government should take note of the incident since the country achieved its independence based on its cultural identity.

But the main theme was the unique national identity and the demand for a separate state.

Bigots and the fanatics, who opposed the liberation war, have still been hatching conspiracies. They have successfully planted their men in many sectors including the law enforcement agencies.

There had been an incident in Kushtia where Bangabandhu's sculpture was vandalised and subsequently a policeman said it was right, referring to religious rulings.

We think as the country was established on the basis of our national identity; the state must follow the constitution, not the religious rulings. And the law enforcers must mind the constitution if they want to continue government jobs.

Nasiruddin Yousuff is a film director and theatre activist.