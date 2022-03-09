Cooking Oils in ‘Perfect Storm’ as War Slashes Black Sea Exports

Analysis

Anuradha Raghu, Bloomberg
09 March, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 07:06 pm

Related News

Cooking Oils in ‘Perfect Storm’ as War Slashes Black Sea Exports

"Stocks and export supplies of oils are down," said Fry

Anuradha Raghu, Bloomberg
09 March, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 07:06 pm
Cooking Oils in ‘Perfect Storm’ as War Slashes Black Sea Exports
  • 'Cupboard is bare,' says analyst, as world supplies dwindle
  • Sunflower and corn seeding in Black Sea areas will be down

Cooking oils are facing "a perfect storm," with as much as 60% of sunflower oil exports from the Black Sea region being delayed in the current marketing year because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to James Fry, a veteran analyst and chairman of LMC International, a consultancy. 

Sunflower and corn plantings, which should take place soon, are also likely be smaller in Ukraine and Russia, Fry said in remarks prepared for a conference. Only a month ago, the company expected sunflower oil exports from the Black Sea to increase by well over 2 million tons to 13.5 million tons in 2021-22, Fry said, adding the question is how much of that will be lost because of the war.

"Stocks and export supplies of oils are down," said Fry. "The cupboard is bare. There is no alternative to letting high prices do the job of rationing demand to balance the market." Crude palm oil for local delivery in Malaysia will likely trade from 6,600 ringgit ($1,578) to 8,100 ringgit a ton until July, he said. Most active futures in Kuala Lumpur were at about 6,823 ringgit on Wednesday.

Combined palm oil shipments from Southeast Asia will not surpass volumes in 2020 until the third quarter, Fry said. On Monday, he forecast Malaysian output will rise only around 3%-4% this year because of a labor shortage, while the "real crunch" in cooking oil supplies will come in the next six months. 

World soybean oil shipments will likely decline in 2021-22 because of higher demand in exporting countries. That comes as the estimated expansion in this year's soybean crush has been cut to 4.5 million tons from 16 million tons.

Inflation will get worse and central banks may finally raise interest rates to rein in economic activity and limit demand for the reduced supplies of food and fuel, Fry said. While the best short-term hope for higher exports is for top producer Indonesia to end its shipment quotas or briefly cut its B30 biodiesel mandate, Fry says it's doubtful such a reduction will happen. 

Still, prices of palm oil, the most consumed edible oil, will eventually decline as supply builds up and demand is squeezed in the second half of the year, Fry said. That means crude palm oil for local delivery in Malaysia will drop to a range of 6,200 ringgit to 7,000 ringgit a ton.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Oil price crisis / Cooking Oils / Ukraine crisis / impact

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Only Putin and Russia could so effectively galvanise the West. Photo: Bloomberg

There is a West

5h | Panorama
There are hundreds of people dying on both sides and Russia is on the verge of taking Kyiv. Is a diplomatic solution still a possibility? Yes. Photo: Bloomberg

Five possible scenarios of how the Ukraine war may end

5h | Analysis
Photo: Bloomberg

Is Russia committing war crimes?

7h | Analysis
Despite its challenges, the author and his team powered through the arduous trek.

To Tin Mukh pillar and back again

8h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

30m | Videos
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Pak PM

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Pak PM

30m | Videos
MCC says Mankading no longer ‘unfair play’

MCC says Mankading no longer ‘unfair play’

35m | Videos
Russia now the world's most sanctioned country

Russia now the world's most sanctioned country

35m | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market