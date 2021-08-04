China: A potential market for Bangladeshi leather

Despite having the global market potential, the export of Bangladeshi leather and leather goods is facing a drawback since the Savar Leather Industrial Park does not have the Leather Working Group (LWG) certification.

With a growing environmental concern of the customers, the LWG traces the leather goods manufacturing units, and how the products are made.

But the LWG traceability will not be an issue for Bangladesh to export leather to China since the country sources 35% of its demand from Bangladesh.

Leather goods export to the country faces some non-tariff barriers such as anti-dumping duty and local province tariff, though China has offered duty-free access for many Bangladeshi products.

If the export related barriers can be settled, China will be a good destination for Bangladeshi leather products thanks to the purchasing capacity of the Chinese people and their passion for brand products.

Md Saiful Islam, President of Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB)