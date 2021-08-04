China: A potential market for Bangladeshi leather

Analysis

Md Saiful Islam
04 August, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 11:20 pm

China: A potential market for Bangladeshi leather

Md Saiful Islam
04 August, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 11:20 pm
China: A potential market for Bangladeshi leather

Despite having the global market potential, the export of Bangladeshi leather and leather goods is facing a drawback since the Savar Leather Industrial Park does not have the Leather Working Group (LWG) certification.

With a growing environmental concern of the customers, the LWG traces the leather goods manufacturing units, and how the products are made.

But the LWG traceability will not be an issue for Bangladesh to export leather to China since the country sources 35% of its demand from Bangladesh.

Leather goods export to the country faces some non-tariff barriers such as anti-dumping duty and local province tariff, though China has offered duty-free access for many Bangladeshi products.

If the export related barriers can be settled, China will be a good destination for Bangladeshi leather products thanks to the purchasing capacity of the Chinese people and their passion for brand products.

Md Saiful Islam, President of Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB)

Top News

Bangladeshi leather / China potential market for leather / Md Saiful Islam / LFMEAB president

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

7h | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

7h | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

1d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house

6
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August