Better to give incentives to all industries, not just import substitute ones

Analysis

Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem
22 March, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 10:55 am

Related News

Better to give incentives to all industries, not just import substitute ones

Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem
22 March, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 10:55 am
Better to give incentives to all industries, not just import substitute ones

The kind of industrial structure that we now have in our country can lead to problems if we focus our incentives on import substituting industries.

Incentives for domestic industries may be a result of the imposition of higher tariffs on imported goods. If this happens, importers will be in trouble.

If industries are set up with the domestic market in mind, the export potential of entrepreneurs will not be realised.

"Import substituting industrialisation" was a term made prominent in the 1960s and '70s. In recent times, this has become a challenge.

Take the example of Sri Lanka. It has imposed tariffs on foreign products and given incentives to domestic companies to protect local industries. As a result, entrepreneurs there are not getting raw materials at competitive prices.

Import substitution industries in for a boost with new policy

Earlier, there was an initiative to formulate such a policy in Bangladesh as well. But, such policies often result in irregularities and corruption. Some people use the incentives to produce what is already being produced, while others fail to give any return on the incentives received.

Keeping these in mind, it is best to give such incentives to industries as a whole, instead of reserving it only for import substituting ones. It can be for domestic market producers and exporters alike.

The subsidy can be given only where there is potential in the overall industrial sector.

Even if the subsidy is given, incentives can be given not only for setting up industries but also for all sectors, including supply chain maintenance, raw material procurement, intermediate products and finished products.

Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem spoke to TBS Senior Reporter Abbas Uddin Noyon over the phone.

Economy / Top News

Import / import policy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Your kitchen needs the Philips Airfryer

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Independence month offers you cannot miss

23h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Samsung’s The Freestyle – a portable projector with the features of a smart TV

1d | Brands
Wildfire burns the bushes, shrubs and copies of the Shal Gajari and young wild animals get killed. Rangtia forest has also lost density due to illegal logging. Photo: Mumit M

Int’l Day of Forests: Of promises and marginalised communities

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US holds Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya

US holds Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya

15h | Videos
Surprising foreign foods in your daily dish

Surprising foreign foods in your daily dish

16h | Videos
‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

17h | Videos
Launch capsize in Narayanganj

Launch capsize in Narayanganj

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

5
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years