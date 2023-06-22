12 years on bank board: A move that may frustrate fight against NPL

The Bank Company (Amendment) Bill 2023, which was passed in parliament on Wednesday, has some good aspects: defining willful defaulters, barring them from travelling abroad and being bank directors, limiting family members to three on a bank board from four now, and fining banks for failing to report the central bank about loan defaulters.

But all these good initiatives have been overshadowed by a last-minute amendment allowing a director to stay on a board for 12 years at a stretch, up from nine years.

It did not appear in the bill placed by the finance minister, but a ruling party lawmaker proposed the amendment, which was incorporated in the bill amid uproar and strong protest by opposition lawmakers.

Economists and bankers have said the amendment was unwanted and it would undermine the spirit of the law that aims to fight non-performing loans (NPLs) and improve governance in the financial sector.

The Business Standard Staff Correspondent Sakhawat Prince interviewed the experts over phone.