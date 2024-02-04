Farmers dream big with 'Thai' tomato cultivation in Munshiganj's Sreenagar

Agriculture

TBS Report
04 February, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 03:40 pm

Farmers dream big with 'Thai' tomato cultivation in Munshiganj's Sreenagar

He anticipates a profit margin close to Tk4.5 lakh, provided the market conditions remain favourable

Saiful Islam, a farmer from Jurasar in Munshiganj's Sreenagar, has started an ambitious journey of Thai tomato cultivation, planting 4,000 saplings of "Beautiful" variety on almost one bigha of land.

The visual of rows and clusters of plants with six to eight mature tomatoes weighing around one kilogramme, illustrates the potential of this agricultural venture.

Islam is set to begin marketing his produce this week, and he aims for a production target of 400 maund per bigha.

Considering the production cost of about Tk5-6 per kilogramme, Saiful seems to be very optimistic about this venture.

"Along with 'Beautiful', the other varieties that are being widely popular in that region are 'Hightom', and 'Dipali'," he said.

These tomatoes can sell for Tk55-60 per kg in the open market and Tk40 per kg locally.

He anticipates a profit margin close to Tk4.5 lakh, provided the market conditions remain favourable.

Islam's story is part of a growing trend in Sreenagar, where young farmers are turning to the cultivation of these high-yield tomatoes for profit.

The local agriculture office reports that approximately 650 hectares of land in the sub-district are now dedicated to cultivating high-yielding tomatoes and various seasonal vegetables.

The cultivation of high-yield tomato varieties is thriving in the fields of Kukutia Union, Jurasar, Panchgharia, and Bibandi, and expanding to the Arial beel area, said the locals.

 

Tomato farming

