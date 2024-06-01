Despite surplus, cattle smuggling resumes ahead of Eid-ul-Adha: Dairy farmers

Members of Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association speaks at a press conference at the CIRDAP auditorium in Dhaka on 1 June. Photo: Courtesy

With Eid-ul-Adha approaching, cattle are illegally being brought to Bangladesh through borders with two neighbouring countries, raising concerns among local farmers supplying sacrificial animals to the Eid market, leaders of the Bangladesh Dairy Farmers' Association (BDFA) have said.

Speaking at a press conference at CIRDAP auditorium in the capital today (1 June), they said these smuggled cattle added to the frustration of local traders as they are already in uncertainty regarding the fair pricing of sacrificial animals due to surplus production.

"As Eid-ul-Adha draws near, cows and buffaloes are coming into the country through the borders with India and Myanmar. Despite the rigorous surveillance at some borders, animals continue to gain entry through various areas," Md Imran Hossain, the president of the Bangladesh Dairy Farmers' Association, said at the press conference.

He alleged that these cattle are being smuggled into the country, evading the watchful eyes of the law enforcement agencies, and sometimes in collusion with the administration.

Imran further said these smuggled cattle are being openly traded, mostly at markets set up in the border areas. From there, these cattle are spreading to different parts of the country, including the capital.

He mentioned that the government earlier said cows would not be imported from India and Myanmar for the Eid market this year, bringing a glimmer of hope among farmers. "Now the farmers are fearing loss as cattle are being brought into Bangladesh through borders."

He urged the government to enforce strict surveillance to prevent the entry of smuggled cattle.

As per the association, there is a surplus of more than 20 lakh cattle every year during Eid-ul-Adha. This year, there is an oversupply of around 23 lakh animals.

Incentive for Remal-hit cattle farmers demanded

As per the Dairy Farmers' Association, during the recent cyclonic storm Remal, at least 25 lakh cattle have been affected in 19 districts, and 9,759 acres of pasture have been inundated.

"Currently, there is a scarcity of animal feed in many affected areas, and the farmers who had raised cattle in anticipation of the Eid market are now grappling with significant losses," Imran said.

To deal with the situation, he underscored the urgence of financial incentives for the affected farmers.

Alongside waiving off their bank loans, farmers should be provided with interest-free agricultural loans. Their losses due to the cyclone should be assessed in a fast approach, and alternative feed for the cattle in the inundated areas should be arranged, Imran added.

Duty hike demanded on powdered milk imports

As per the association, the annual demand for milk in the country currently stands at 1,58,50,000 tonnes, whereas the production is 1,40,68,000 tonnes. Despite interest from investors, milk production is not increasing due to several constraints.

Imran said the domestic industry should be made competitive by imposing higher import duty on powdered milk.

"There is no alternative to imposing additional duty on powdered milk imports to protect domestic companies," he added.