Cyclone Michaung dents potato, mustard production in Bangladesh

Cyclone Michaung, despite making landfall in India, unleashed relentless rain on Bangladesh for two consecutive days, causing widespread damage to crucial crops, particularly devastating potato fields in Munshiganj and disrupting mustard production across various districts.

According to the government's preliminary damage report, 13,877 hectares of land with potato plantations have been damaged in 15 districts, including Munshiganj, Narsingdi, and Manikganj.

In Munshiganj alone, renowned for its potato production, 12,762 hectares have suffered damage from the cyclone's impact out of the district's 16,200 hectares cultivated for potato production.

Analysing the damage report and production figures, The Business Standard has found that, given a potato yield of 22.90 tonnes per hectare in FY23, the projected loss stands at an estimated 3.18 lakh tonnes of potatoes from the impacted land.

This translates into a substantial financial setback of approximately Tk1,600 crore, even when factoring in a conservative market price of Tk50 per kg.

Badal Chandra Biswas, director general of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), told The Business Standard that many farmers have lost all their potatoes, but it is unlikely to significantly impact national production.

However, he acknowledged, "Potato seeds have already been distributed nationwide, potentially leading to a shortage in Munshiganj, and some lands may be left uncultivated for potatoes."

Cyclone Michaung struck India on 5 December, and its rain affected crops in 15 districts of Bangladesh, including Dhaka, Munshiganj, Narayanganj, Narsingdi, Manikganj, Moulvibazar, Cumilla, Brahmanbaria, Chandpur, Jashore, Jhenaidah, Magura, Chuadanga, Khulna, and Narail.

Plight of Munshiganj farmers

In Munshiganj, unripe potatoes and newly planted seeds are decaying in the fields of hundreds of farmers. Faced with this predicament, some farmers are salvaging what they can by harvesting immature potatoes and selling them in the market.

Meanwhile, those who recently planted potatoes, merely a week to a day or two before the onset of heavy rains, are grappling with the loss of their entire potato seed supply. Both seed traders and potato farmers are now concerned about a potential shortage of potato seeds in Munshiganj for the upcoming planting season.

According to the Munshiganj agricultural office, 8.50 lakh tonnes of potato seeds were sown in the district, an investment of around Tk183 crore.

Rahman Sheikh, a farmer from Sirajdikhan Upazila, said, "I invested in planting potatoes on 700 decimal land, but the seed potatoes I used were completely wasted. Replanting the potatoes is my only recourse, but it comes at a substantial cost, and I anticipate losing lakhs of taka in the process."

In a similar tale of misfortune, Jasim Uddin Pradhan of Gazaria Upazila faced a double blow this year while cultivating potatoes. His first setback was during Cyclone Midhili, where all his potatoes rotted in the ground.

Despite his efforts to replant, the rains brought by Michaung led to another round of losses.

"I lost Tk1.5 lakh in two rounds," Jasim said.

Potato production in Bangladesh

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, potato production reached 1.04 crore tonnes across 4.55 lakh hectares in FY23. For this fiscal, the government has set an ambitious target of about 1.16 crore tonnes on 4.62 lakh hectares.

Despite claims by the Cold Storage Association that rains impacted potato production in the previous fiscal year, the government has not acknowledged this assertion.

Besides, consumers are grappling with the burden of purchasing potatoes at prices ranging from Tk50-60 for an extended period of three to four months this year, indicating a challenge in the government's management of the market, even with imports.

Damage on other products

The damage report also reveals the extensive impact of Michaung on a variety of crops, including wheat, maize, vegetables, onion, lentils, as well as ripe rice from Aman and Boro seedbeds.

A total of 15 districts in the country have borne the brunt of production losses in these agricultural products, with the mustard field emerging as the second most affected after potatoes.

A staggering 48,556 hectares of land, cultivated with various crops, now bear the scars of destruction.

As the government endeavours to boost edible oil crop production nationwide, Michaung has wrought havoc on mustard crops, causing damage to 22,402 hectares of land.

The per hectare mustard production in FY22 stood at 1.238 tonnes, and presently, mustard is being sold at approximately Tk3,000 per maund.