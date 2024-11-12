Contract farming threatens farmers' freedom: Adviser Farida

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhtar speaks at a roundtable discussion at a hotel in Dhaka on 12 November 2024. Photo: Courtesy

Contract farming will deprive farmers of their freedom, Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhtar said today (12 November).

"Contract farming doesn't benefit farmers; instead, it enables large corporations to exploit agriculture. We need to examine just how much farmers actually benefit from this system," the adviser said at a roundtable discussion held at a hotel in Dhaka, reads a ministry press release.

Mentioning that a farmer's survival is not merely tied to wages, she said, "Farmers are not getting a fair price for their crops, and when rice prices rise, various problems arise, often leading to the import of food."

Farida further said, "If farmers were provided with subsidies to procure food at a good price, imports will not be necessary, but we are not doing that."

She also expressed concern over the increasing trend of tobacco cultivation in the country, comparing it to the historical cultivation of indigo.

The adviser highlighted that economic pressures are forcing many farmers to shift from food crops to tobacco, a highly detrimental practice.

She stated women involved in tobacco cultivation face higher risks, particularly pregnant women, who often experience pregnancy loss [due to exposure to harmful chemicals].

"We need to consider how agriculture's contribution to GDP is declining in a planned manner. Development does not mean that agriculture's importance in GDP should decrease while other sectors increase," the adviser stated, calling for emphasis on this issue.

She also warned that the use of fertilisers and pesticides in the agricultural sector is contributing to a rise in non-communicable diseases, including cancer, and stressed the need for greater awareness on this issue.

At the roundtable, the speakers called for prioritising fair wages, social security, and equal opportunities for farmers, especially women who are often invisible in the policy framework.

They highlighted the problems faced by farmers in the country, the imbalance in wages, and the need to secure their rightful entitlements.

They also highlighted the challenges faced by farmers due to unfair pricing of agricultural products and transportation difficulties, which can significantly impact crop production.