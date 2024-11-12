Contract farming threatens farmers' freedom: Adviser Farida

Agriculture

TBS Report
12 November, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 06:19 pm

Related News

Contract farming threatens farmers' freedom: Adviser Farida

We need to examine just how much farmers actually benefit from this system. she says

TBS Report
12 November, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 06:19 pm
Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhtar speaks at a roundtable discussion at a hotel in Dhaka on 12 November 2024. Photo: Courtesy
Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhtar speaks at a roundtable discussion at a hotel in Dhaka on 12 November 2024. Photo: Courtesy

Contract farming will deprive farmers of their freedom, Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhtar said today (12 November).

"Contract farming doesn't benefit farmers; instead, it enables large corporations to exploit agriculture. We need to examine just how much farmers actually benefit from this system," the adviser said at a roundtable discussion held at a hotel in Dhaka, reads a ministry press release.

Mentioning that a farmer's survival is not merely tied to wages, she said, "Farmers are not getting a fair price for their crops, and when rice prices rise, various problems arise, often leading to the import of food."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Farida further said, "If farmers were provided with subsidies to procure food at a good price, imports will not be necessary, but we are not doing that."

She also expressed concern over the increasing trend of tobacco cultivation in the country, comparing it to the historical cultivation of indigo.

The adviser highlighted that economic pressures are forcing many farmers to shift from food crops to tobacco, a highly detrimental practice.

She stated women involved in tobacco cultivation face higher risks, particularly pregnant women, who often experience pregnancy loss [due to exposure to harmful chemicals].

"We need to consider how agriculture's contribution to GDP is declining in a planned manner. Development does not mean that agriculture's importance in GDP should decrease while other sectors increase," the adviser stated, calling for emphasis on this issue.

She also warned that the use of fertilisers and pesticides in the agricultural sector is contributing to a rise in non-communicable diseases, including cancer, and stressed the need for greater awareness on this issue.

At the roundtable, the speakers called for prioritising fair wages, social security, and equal opportunities for farmers, especially women who are often invisible in the policy framework.

They highlighted the problems faced by farmers in the country, the imbalance in wages, and the need to secure their rightful entitlements.

They also highlighted the challenges faced by farmers due to unfair pricing of agricultural products and transportation difficulties, which can significantly impact crop production.

Bangladesh

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhtar / farmer / Contract Farming

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

2d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

1d | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

53m | Videos
ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

4h | Videos
ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

4h | Videos
The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

5h | Videos