Bumper production of jackfruits in Gazipur

Agriculture

BSS
26 June, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 04:10 pm

Photo :Pixabay
Photo :Pixabay

This is the season for jackfruits and Gazipur is the hub of the national fruit of the country.

Garden owners are collecting jackfruits in the morning from their trees and bringing those fruits to the local bazar loading van and pickup.

Hundreds of people are involved in collecting and sailing jackfruits in Sreepur upazila. Well infrastructures help garden owners and wholesalers to do their business well.

Jackfruits in the highland are well-known to the countrymen.

Hundreds of thousands jackfruits are sold every day  in the bazar of the district. There have been set up temporary bazar for jackfruits everywhere in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur. The largest jackfruit's bazar is been set at Joina bazar in Sreepur.

 The national fruits are sold at the Hat from morning to evening. Wholesalers come to the Hat from different parts of the country and bring the jackfruits to their destination including capital Dhaka.

There is also jackfruit bazar at Kapasia, Amraid, Bormi, MC Bazar, Nayonpur, Bagher Bazar, Rajabari, Baniarchala and Bhabanipur in the district.

Nurul Haque Bablu, a garden owner in Sreepur upazila has 70 jackfruits trees in his garden. He is happy for bumper production and fair prices of the fruit.

 Nuru Mia, a wholesaler from Saver said the demand of this fruit is high this time. For this reason garden owners are getting fair prices, he added.

Agriculture Officer of Sreepur upazila Sumaiya Sultana said 60,000 tonnes of jackfruits will be produced this year.

 "We are inspiring people to cultivate jackfruits as it is good for health" she added.  

