Bangladesh falls short of reaching mushroom export potential: Speakers

Bangladesh falls short of reaching the lucrative potential to export mushrooms despite having a climate conducive to mushroom cultivation due to a lack of awareness and training, speakers at a workshop said.

The workshop was a collaborative effort between the Women Entrepreneurs of Bangladesh (WEB) Foundation and Zamzam Mushroom Foods and was held at the training centre of TRY Women and Youth Development Foundation in Sitakunda Upazila of Chattogram on Saturday (2 February).

Speakers at the workshop voiced concerns over Bangladesh's untapped potential in mushroom cultivation and subsequent export.

Maryam Akhter Labonyalata, the owner of Zamzam Mushroom Foods and a national award-winning mushroom entrepreneur, delivered a keynote address during the workshop.

She emphasised the suitability of Bangladesh's climate for mushroom cultivation, highlighting the vegetable's high demand in the global market due to its nutritional and medicinal properties. She underscored the staggering deficit in mushroom supply, particularly in countries like China, which faces an annual shortage of 61 lakh metric tonnes.

Labonyalata elaborated on the benefits of mushroom cultivation, noting its minimal requirement for agricultural land and absence of chemical fertilisers. She emphasised the viability of vertical cultivation methods, offering substantial yields within small areas.

Despite these advantages, Labonyalata said that lack of awareness and training at grassroots levels hinders Bangladesh's ability to exploit the export potential fully.

Rupa Ahmed, president of the WEB Foundation, echoed Akhter's sentiments, highlighting the organisation's efforts to educate marginalized women about mushroom cultivation.

She stressed the economic empowerment potential for women through mushroom cultivation and reiterated the importance of providing training to enhance their skills in this sector.

The workshop concluded with the distribution of certificates and mushroom spawn to 30 participants, aiming to equip them with the necessary tools to embark on mushroom cultivation ventures.

Bangladesh, with its fertile grounds and conducive climate, stands poised to become a significant player in the global mushroom market.

However, concerted efforts are needed to bridge the gap between potential and reality, ensuring that the country maximises its gains from this lucrative industry.