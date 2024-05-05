97% boro paddy harvested in haor areas

Till now, 33% of boro paddy has been harvested across the country

File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Around 97% of boro paddy has been harvested in haor areas of the country, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

"This year, boro paddy was planted in 4,53,400 hectares of land in the haor areas of Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Sunamganj, Kishoreganj, Netrokona and Brahmanbaria. Out of this, boro has been harvested in 4,38,000 hectares of land so far," reads a press release issued by the ministry today (5 May). 

Till now, 33% of boro paddy has been harvested across the country, it added.

The government is providing combine harvesters and reapers to the farmers of haor areas with 70% subsidy so that paddy can be harvested quickly. 

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, more than 4,400 combine harvesters are being used to harvest paddy in the haor areas of seven districts. Out of this, 100 new combine harvesters have been allocated this year. 

Combine harvesters have also been brought from other parts of the country to harvest boro in haor regions, which made it possible to harvest paddy quickly.

According to the ministry, boro has been planted on 50,58,000 hectares of land this year, exceeding the target by approximately 20,000 hectares. 

The target for boro rice production this year is set at 2.22 crore tonnes.

