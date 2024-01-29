20,000 cauliflowers dashed by poisonous pesticides in Sitakunda

Agriculture

TBS Report
29 January, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 06:38 pm

Related News

20,000 cauliflowers dashed by poisonous pesticides in Sitakunda

TBS Report
29 January, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 06:38 pm
Two farmers – Abu Bakkar Siddique and Didarul Alam – who suffered losses, said they had invested significant resources, including funds borrowed from NGOs and relatives, into cultivating cauliflowers. Photo: TBS
Two farmers – Abu Bakkar Siddique and Didarul Alam – who suffered losses, said they had invested significant resources, including funds borrowed from NGOs and relatives, into cultivating cauliflowers. Photo: TBS

Around 20,000 cauliflower plants, spanning over 1.3 acres of land, were destroyed allegedly with poisonous pesticides in Boaliakul village of Banshbaria union in Chattogram's Sitakunda.

The incident came to light this morning (29 January).

Sitakunda Upazila Agriculture Officer Habibullah said an investigation would be launched in this regard.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Two farmers – Abu Bakkar Siddique and Didarul Alam – who suffered losses, said they had invested significant resources, including funds borrowed from NGOs and relatives, into cultivating cauliflowers.  

With expectations of reaping profits in lakhs, Didarul Alam said he had tended to his crops, only to have his hopes dashed by the devastating impact of toxic pesticides.

With an estimated 12,000 plants decimated by the poisonous pesticides, Siddique now faces the task of rebuilding his livelihood, all while grappling with the burden of debts incurred to finance his agricultural endeavours.

The farmers appealed to the government for urgent assistance in mitigating their losses. 

Top News

Sitakunda / cauliflower / Pesticides

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

6h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

7h | Brands
WCNSF: Gaza&#039;s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family. Photo: Reuters

Imagine

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

32m | Videos
Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

52m | Videos
UN trade body voices concern over escalating disruptions to global trade

UN trade body voices concern over escalating disruptions to global trade

1h | Videos
Call money rate soars to 12-year high at 9.60%

Call money rate soars to 12-year high at 9.60%

2h | Videos