20,000 cauliflowers dashed by poisonous pesticides in Sitakunda

Around 20,000 cauliflower plants, spanning over 1.3 acres of land, were destroyed allegedly with poisonous pesticides in Boaliakul village of Banshbaria union in Chattogram's Sitakunda.

The incident came to light this morning (29 January).

Sitakunda Upazila Agriculture Officer Habibullah said an investigation would be launched in this regard.

Two farmers – Abu Bakkar Siddique and Didarul Alam – who suffered losses, said they had invested significant resources, including funds borrowed from NGOs and relatives, into cultivating cauliflowers.

With expectations of reaping profits in lakhs, Didarul Alam said he had tended to his crops, only to have his hopes dashed by the devastating impact of toxic pesticides.

With an estimated 12,000 plants decimated by the poisonous pesticides, Siddique now faces the task of rebuilding his livelihood, all while grappling with the burden of debts incurred to finance his agricultural endeavours.

The farmers appealed to the government for urgent assistance in mitigating their losses.