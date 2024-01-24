17.1% farmers changed agricultural practices due to climate change, Manusher Jonno Foundation said in a recent study that was presented tot he public on 24 January. Photo: Courtesy

Around 17.1% of farmers in climate-vulnerable areas have changed their agricultural practices due to the impacts of climate change, according to a new baseline study by the Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF).

The findings were presented at a virtual dissemination programme held on Wednesday (24 January).

The baseline survey, conducted as part of MJF's "Community-based Resilience, Women's Empowerment and Action (CREA)" project, in collaboration with Associates for Innovative Research and Development (AIRD) Ltd., focused on 28 unions across 14 districts in Coastal, Char, Haor, and Hill regions.

It underscores the urgency of addressing climate change impacts and promoting gender equality.

Supported by the Embassy of Sweden, the CREA project aims to strengthen the leadership and resilience of the community, especially of women and girls, in addressing climate change and poverty, while tackling issues like child marriage and domestic violence.

Among the 1,022 respondents (353 men, 657 women, and 12 third gender), 17.1% reported various climate-induced challenges, prompting them to adopt coping strategies such as using high-yielding varieties (HYV) of crops/seeds, adjusting planting times, and using green manure and vermicompost.

The survey also shed light on gender disparities and social vulnerabilities.

With an average marriage age of 16 for women compared to 26 for men, qualitative analysis suggests climate-induced poverty and societal norms as key drivers of early marriage among girls.

30.72% of respondents (227 women, 83 men, and 5 third gender) reported experiencing physical, psychological, economic, or sexual violence in the past year.

However, only 15.6% of survivors filed complaints, highlighting the lack of awareness on taking steps against violence against women (VAW).

Moreover, qualitative analysis revealed that rural women struggle to recognise different types of violence.

Many of them fear stigma and judgment when disclosing domestic violence (DV) and consider it a routine incident.

Guest of honour of the event, Lubna Yasmine, joint secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said, "Climate change is now a global issue. In a climate-vulnerable country like Bangladesh, we need to prepare to tackle the major impact of climate change. For this, with the directives of our honourable Prime Minister, we have adopted some long-term plans like the National Adaptation Plan, Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), and Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan. We have committed to reducing carbon emissions through our plans to combat climate change.

"However, these are very ambitious plans. We need a lot of money to implement them. For example, we need $230 million to implement the 27-year National Adaptation Plan, $80 million for the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan, and $127 million for the NDC. That means on average every year we need $11 million. For this, we need international organization's help and they are very interested in working with Bangladesh. Our development is widely discussed in the international arena which makes others interested in working with us."

She added, "At the policy level, we are working to address women's empowerment and gender issues. However, as women and adolescents are mostly affected by climate change, it is crucial to include them in the development process. However, the task is difficult as there are various obstacles in this field. If the development organizations that are working on these issues at the field level identify the obstacles and report us, it will be easier for us to take measures from the policy-making level."

Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) and development workers from project areas shared insights on implementing effective interventions based on the study findings.

In closing remarks, Shaheen Anam, the executive director of the MJF said, "In our baseline survey, the issue of violence against women (VAW) has also come up. We stumble again and again to address the issue. Several factors have to work together to prevent VAW. For example, implementation of laws, implementation of policies, empowerment of women, and recognition of their contribution. This is how the status and position of women would be improved."