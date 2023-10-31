Opposition protestors, masked individuals involved in 28 Oct violence: UN rights body

Logo of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. Photo: OHCHR

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) today said in addition to protesters, suspected ruling party supporters were also involved in the violence that gripped Dhaka city on 28 October during rallies by major political parties.

"On 28 October, opposition protesters allegedly attacked the residences of the chief justice and other judges, and approximately 30 journalists were assaulted by protesters and masked individuals riding on motorcycles, who are thought to have been ruling party supporters, said the human rights organisation," it said in a press statement published on Tuesday night.

Expressing concern over the recent violent incidents across Bangladesh ahead of the election, the UN body called on "all political actors to make clear that such violence is unacceptable and to avoid any statements or actions that could constitute incitement to violence."

The statement also said at least 11 people have died in connection with the protests in many parts of the country on Tuesday.

Among the dead are two policemen, six opposition party staff members and two bystanders.

Regarding police actions during clashes with protesters on 28 October, the UN agency said police have reportedly attacked protesters with rods, batons, rubber bullets and sound grenades.

"They have also raided the homes of opposition activists across the country, indiscriminately arresting and detaining hundreds, including the activists' family members."

The OHCHR urged the police to ensure that force is only used when strictly necessary and, if so, in full compliance with the principles of legality, precaution and proportionality.

The UN rights body also mentioned the arrest of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and urged the government to show restraint in dissuading political tensions.

"On 30 October, the head of the opposition BNP, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, was arrested and charged under the Explosive Substances Act in connection with the alleged arson attack on the chief justice's residence. He remains in detention. Several other senior opposition leaders are reported to have gone into hiding for fear of arrest.

"We urge the government to observe the greatest restraint to curb political tensions at this critical time, and to take steps to ensure that human rights are fully upheld, for all Bangladeshis, before, during and after the elections," it said.